The Rome City Commission Monday unanimously approved the contract for an automated speed enforcement system in the Rome High School area.
Already approved by the Rome City School Board in November, the contract would allow RedSpeed USA to implement the Traffic Safety Camera Program at the school — where speeding on Veterans Memorial Highway has been an issue for law enforcement for years.
Once RedSpeed obtains a permit from the Georgia Department of Transportation — a process that could take anywhere from two weeks to 45 days — the company will be able to install their equipment near RHS within about a week, according to RedSpeed Field Project Engineer Randall Rhymes.
In a survey done by RedSpeed last year, there were about 300 speeding violations in one day in the hour before school started and the hour after school let out.
The system would only generate the $75 tickets for vehicles traveling at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit when the safety lights in the school zone are flashing.
The second offense would cost $125 for the owner of the vehicle. The cameras only capture the license plates — not the drivers’ images.
Rhymes — a former police chief in Pearson — said there would be a 30-day warning period before tickets would be issued.
He said there also would be an administrative review for any tickets that might have had extenuating circumstances.
RedSpeed would get 35% of ticket proceeds and the city would save the rest for public safety projects and needs.
DeHart told commissioners his department has been working on the speeding issue on Veterans Memorial Highway in front of the school for several months.
DeHart said the cameras will be important in helping with security issues, as well. If there’s an incident at the school such as an assault or large theft, he said police could go back and look at the footage.