The Rome City Commission has approved a couple of rezoning requests for a new SPLOST-funded agriculture center.
The two parcels sit on Three Mile Road between the back of Mount Berry Mall and the Armuchee Connector. When combined, the tract will be over 40 acres total.
The Three Mile Road piece was zoned Multi-Family Residential while the Martha Berry property was zoned for Community Commercial development. Both tracts are now zoned Agriculture Residential, with special permits to host farm- and agriculture-related events.
Funding for the center, $8 million, was approved by voters as part of the 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package. The county approved a conditional agreement in June to purchase both parcels of land. They are expected to close on one of the properties Wednesday, according to Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.
"We are immediately going to architectural design," McCord said.
He anticipates it will be a couple of years before the ag center is open.
No one spoke against the applications during Monday's public hearing.
Street closings accepted on first reading
An ordinance to close small portions of two streets and an alley in the River District was accepted on first reading during Monday's Rome City Commission meeting.
Second reading and a vote will come during the commission's next meeting in December.
CRE Rome has purchased a large area extending from the Marriot to the back of the shops that front on Fifth Avenue. They have a large development plan for the area and made the request to close the portion of North Fourth Avenue that runs southeast form the right-of-way of West Third Street as well as West Second Street to its intersections with North Fourth Avenue.
Bale's Alley, which runs behind Fifth Avenue would also be closed.
Plans for the development include a multi-use apartment complex, a coffee shop, a rooftop restaurant and parking.