Businesses inside Rome's city limits will have until June 30 to renew their business license with the city clerk's office after the city commission approved the extension.
The original renewal deadline was April 30, but City Manager Sammy Rich told commissioners at a called meeting Monday that they would be in favor of extending the deadline to allow people more time during the COVID-19 crisis.
"This is one thing that will certainly help people in a bind," Rich said. The request passed unanimously.
The move also will help keep people from having to go into city hall and keep the minimum staff still working in the clerk's office free to do other essential work. A release by the city asks business owners who have questions to wait until May to contact the city offices.
Rich said they are continuing to work to more fully implement teleworking for city employees and should have more of them working from home by the end of the week.
"We just ask the public to be patient with us," Rich said.