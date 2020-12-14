A representative of the Summerville Park community appeared before the Rome City Commission to ask the same question many commissioners have been asking for weeks.
Why does Atlanta Gas Light want to run a high pressure gas line through a residential community, Penny Evans-Plants asked. She said if some tweaks to the route could be made to protect the new Mount Berry Trail, then neighborhoods should be protected as well.
Evans-Plants also asked questions about pipeline safety during her appearance before the city commission Monday night.
AGL program manager Todd Cape explained that issues related to crossing under Little Dry Creek caused problems. It resulted in the line being run through Summerville Park along Charlton Street, rather than John Davenport Drive.
“Safety around pipelines is so strict right now,” Cape said. “This line will be much safer than any line put in the ground in the last 10 years.”
Commissioners voted 5-2 to approve five easements AGL needs along the route, with Commissioners Wendy Davis and Mark Cochran opposed. Commissioner Bonny Askew abstained. Askew is retired from International Paper, which asked for the pipeline to serve the Coosa plant.
“I’m extremely unhappy with the city officials being looped into this conversation about the route so late in the game,” Davis said.
Cochran added, “I think I’m over a barrel at this point. There’s not much I can do, there’s not much I can say, we don’t have any options on the route.”
Elm Street resident Kelly Taylor lives in the other primary neighborhood impacted by the line, Garden Homes. She said she believes there has not been more of a public uproar over the route because very few residents realize they will be affected by the pipelineline.