As Rome and Floyd County begin the first phase of creating a joint parks and recreation master plan for the next decade, the city appears to be considering the potential of separating their parks program.
While no plans have coalesced, a line of questioning led by City Commissioner Mark Cochran at a joint meeting with Parks and Recreation Department heads seemed to point in that direction.
Several city commissioners have been vocal about the feeling that the city is underrepresented when it comes to parks. Commissioner Craig McDaniel, among others, has repeatedly stated there was a time in West Rome specifically when neighborhood parks were commonplace.
Whether or not areas of the city are in fact underrepresented, all involved at the meeting on Tuesday agreed there needs to be changes to the current path. For instance, everyone was on board with the assertion that there isn’t enough gym space to provide adequate practice times for packed recreation leagues.
Because there’s not enough space Parks and Rec Executive Director Todd Wofford said, the only available practice times for youth basketball leagues are late in the evening or on the weekends. Opening up gyms in off hours costs additional money.
“Isn’t it a fair question to ask what are we going to build next if we can’t maintain what we have right now?” Cochran said.
The short answer is yes, Wofford said. They’ve used funding from SPLOST packages as well as the federal American Rescue Plan Act to get ahead on some of the maintenance issues recently.
However, in looking at a purely recreation sports based concept, there’s still the concern about youths who don’t participate or can’t afford the programs offered by the recreation department. City Commissioner Bonny Askew said the group needs to consider those kids as part of any comprehensive program.
“We may have to pivot what we’re doing,” Askew said at the meeting with Wofford.
An issue is that those rec league sports programs are one of the main sources of revenue for the parks and recreation department.
Costs
At this point, Rome and Floyd County both share some of the costs associated with running the department.
The city essentially provides a number of facilities alongside a capital investment varying from $50,000 to $100,00 per year to pay for maintenance on those facilities.
For example, the city owns the Fielder Center, Eagle Park, Tolbert Park, Banty Jones Park and Ridge Ferry Park — but the county pays to staff them.
To put the relationship on simple terms, the city maintains the parks and buildings and the county pays the bills and personnel costs.
The county ponies up another $2 million on average each year to fund the department. In 2022, the Parks and Recreation Department, through sponsorships and recreation programs, raised $1.38 million. Floyd County paid an additional $2.85 million to fund the department, according to County Manager Jamie McCord.
10 year plan
The meeting with Wofford on Tuesday underscores the fact that Rome and Floyd County are just beginning the process of adopting their 10-year parks and recreation master plan.
The city and county jointly paid development firm Lose Design $118,000 to put together a plan using local input.
Local leaders have been meeting with representatives of the firm this week as part of the first phase of drafting that plan. The next phase will be getting public input on the plan; dates for those sessions have not been announced yet.
Once public input is received and the plan is put together, it’ll come time to determine what the projects will cost and how to pay for them. Some of the initial programs spoken about by Wofford and the assembled city and county commissioners were the popularity of pickleball, e-sports and outdoor areas for activity.
Even if the city does decide to split off its parks portion, it’s difficult to say when or how that split would occur.
Rome Mayor Sundai Stevenson said on Wednesday that nothing is set but the commission is keeping their options open to decide what is best for their community.
If any changes do go forward, it won’t be the first time that parks and recreation has undergone an overhaul. While there was an independent parks and recreation authority in the past, in 2015 it became a county department.