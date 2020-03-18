The Floyd County Board of Commissioners and Rome City Commission will be holding an emergency virtual meeting Thursday at 4 p.m.
The virtual meeting will be held through the video and web conferencing service Zoom and is open to the public. At the joint meeting, the commissions are expected to adopt a public health state of emergency in the City of Rome and Floyd County.
A portion of the meeting will be dedicated to public participation as well, for folks to ask questions of the county and city commissioners.
"This is our first attempt at doing a web meeting ... we're trying to practice what we preach about social distancing," City Manager Sammy Rich said.
To access the meeting, go to the following link: https://zoom.us/j/367318262
People can also call in on their phones and listen in on the meeting instead of going online.
The number to call in for the Zoom meeting is 646-558-8656. After dialing, listen to the instructions over the phone to join the meeting and use the meeting ID number 367 318 262.