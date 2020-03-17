Rome and Floyd County government leaders are doing their best to balance the need for government services with a priority for public safety and efforts to contain COVID-19.
While doing so, we're seeing the number of cases locally increase, but not at the pace of many metro-Atlanta areas.
Local hospitals are reporting three confirmed cases that are still hospitalized in Rome while the number of Floyd County cases reported by the Department of Public Health toll at six.
Part of it is the difference in how the cases are reported. The state reports confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection by county of origin. Since Floyd County is home to two large hospitals -- Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center -- they treat patients from other counties.
As of Tuesday, two patients who had been treated in Rome transferred to other hospitals while two others have been released to home quarantine, according to Floyd EMA Director Tim Herrington. At the same time there are at least 26 people awaiting test results here in Floyd County, many of those are in self-quarantine.
At the same time the number of cases in Georgia increased to 146 with over half of those cases represented in Fulton, Cobb, DeKalb and Bartow counties.
Then there's planning for the economic impact.
Aside from the some of the more obvious issues, such as facility shutdown, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said the future impact is going to be felt financially through lagging local option sales tax revenue and what is likely to be a significant decline in hotel and motel tax revenues.
"This could be 2008 (recession) all over again," McCord said.
McCord joined his city counterpart Sammy Rich, County Commission Chairman Scotty Hancock and Rome Mayor Bill Collins during a sit down meeting with the Rome News-Tribune on Tuesday morning.
The positive economic growth they'd all been waiting on had finally come and the forecast with closures appears bleak for the time being.
"We finally start to get a little last year and now here we are. There's no doubt we're in a tail spin whether we like it of not," McCord said.
Rich said the city still does not have the staffing it had back in pre-Great Recession years.
"As a government we've been clawing out ever since, trying to put more money back in the rainy day fund trying to be more minimal on hiring," said Rich. "This is going to become a bigger financial issue for all of us."
The county manager has only spoken with one of his senior staff managers on a face-to-face basis in the last four days as his staff settles into the concept of social distancing.
"You've got to take this serious," McCord said. "Don't act like it's a joke because it's not. If we don't do what the guidelines are it's going to last longer."
At the same time, they're attempting to provide services as normal.
"What we know is that our customers expect the garbage and recycling to get picked up and we're going to endeavor to keep doing that," Rich said. "We're continuing to do the best we can to provide vital city services. We're trying to protect our employees, to keep them healthy so that we can make it through this and sustain operations."
The county is waiving online fees for people to make payments for county services. The county itself is still having to pay the credit card companies and is taking the financial hit in an effort to make it more convenient, and safer, for county residents.