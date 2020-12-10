Floyd County and City of Rome officials all agree that it is time they began working on updating their joint website for the first time in eight years.
During a Joint Services Committee meeting this past week, County Manager Jamie McCord said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the county realized they need more resources online and to be able to access the website a lot easier.
"This is something that was important a year or two ago, but it's even more important now with COVID," he said.
After looking at the McDuffe-Thomson website, County Clerk Erin Elrod talked to Munico about a possible quote on a website, which would roughly be $40,000 for just the county alone. While the Thomson website costs less, it serves a smaller area and population than Rome and Floyd County and only has around 250 pages.
Munico estimates there would have to be at least 1,500 pages for Floyd County alone and would price it for about $26 per page.
"If you compare it to McDuffee County, they really should be quoting us $75,000 to redesign the website," Elrod said. "So I think the pricing-wise with what they're offering with Munico is more than fair."
However, the government website designer has not given an exact quote on how much a joint website would cost.
Rome IT Director Johnny Bunch said that once you add up city pages, including law enforcement and other departments, it's close to $90,000 for Munico to do a joint website redesign.
Bunch went on to say that using a joint landing page that directs people to two different websites might be one of the better routes to go.
City Manager Sammy Rich believes that the county is looking for an update more than the city, but agreed that they all needed to get the ball rolling on the project.
One of Elrod's main concerns with the current website is there is no one that takes full responsibility for managing the website and department heads struggle to edit their pages and upload new information.
"We can't be in another position where no one takes responsibility for the website," she said. "There is no one that is a content manager and takes responsibility for this website and it shows."
Committee members agreed that they will begin looking at putting together a small joint committee to spearhead the website update project.