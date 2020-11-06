The Rome-Floyd Planning commission voted to recommend approval on two United Land Development Code amendments at their Thursday meeting.
Under the special event venue amendment, facilities must have a minimum lot size of 10 acres. Site plans must be submitted to the planning office and no activities, including parking, are permitted within 50 feet of any property line.
All outdoor activities must cease by 11 p.m., according to the latest amendment.
For those looking to start a hobby farm, grazing animals — such as goats, cows and horses — will be permitted in suburban residential zoning areas provided the lot meets a minimum 5-acre standard with an additional 2 acres per each additional animal up to a maximum of four animals.
However, the planning commission voted to amend the section applying to chickens, asking for a residential lot with a 1-acre minimum. No roosters are allowed and a person can only have up to four hens. The coop must be set back a minimum of 25 feet from all property lines.
The amendments will go before the Floyd County Commission for a final vote and public hearing at their Nov. 24 meeting at 6 p.m. at 12 E. Fourth Ave.
The rezoning of 3330 Callier Springs Road parcel sparked concern from neighbors at the meeting.
Rezoning the former Dayspring Assembly of God property from suburban residential to community commercial would make way for an O’Reilly Auto Parts store.
Applicant Joseph Gerl said it’s one of the few ways the church can sell the property, since it’s so close to the highway and near other commercial businesses.
However, several neighbors said they were worried about the possible development, citing traffic issues, noise issues and lack of a buffer as their concerns.
Eva Hall, who has adjoining property to the parcel, said she is worried more about a buffer since she can see the church from her kitchen window.
Gerl said there is currently a forest buffer between the residential area and the property. They will also put in a privacy fence as well.
Elaina Beeman pointed out that the traffic light to enter that road is very tricky and doesn’t have a protected left turn coming out of it. Many commission members agreed with this and said the Georgia Department of Transportation would have to take a look at that area.
Rome Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson told Beeman and Hall that he would talk to them about the traffic issue and set up some kind of meeting with the Public Works department.
The planning commission voted in favor of the application five to two, with Chair Logan Boss and Commission member Frank Brown against the application.
It will go before the Rome City Commission for a final vote and public hearing on Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad St.
Three applications were tabled for later meetings, including the special use permit application for a cell tower on Martha Berry Boulevard.