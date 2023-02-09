Christmas parade committee presents $10,000 check to DDA for holiday decorations

The Rome Christmas Parade committee presented a check for $10,000 to the Rome Downtown Development Authority Thursday morning. The check comes from entry fees to the Christmas Parade and is earmarked for enhancing Christmas decorations downtown. Jerry Rucker presented the check to Aundi Lesley surrounded by DDA Board members and parade committee members.

 Doug Walker

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

