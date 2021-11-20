Santa and Mrs. Claus braced themselves for some North Pole-type temperatures as drivers passed and waved at Rome’s 2020 Christmas Parade at State Mutual Stadium. The event drew between 6,000 and 7,000 cars.
It shouldn’t be difficult to ease into the holiday spirit this weekend in Gordon County, with many Christmas-themed events on the schedule.
To kick things off, Calhoun First Presbyterian Church, 829 Red Bud Road, will host its annual “Mistletoe Market” Arts & Crafts Festival, this Saturday and Sunday.
Also Saturday, Harris Arts Center and Community Chorus will present a performance of “Christmas at Last,” at 7 p.m. General admission is $15, while seniors and student tickets are $12. HAC member tickets are $10. Visit harrisartscenter.com or call 706-629-2599 for more information.
This Sunday, the Calhoun Recreation Department, will host a Santa’s Workshop, from 1 to 5 p.m. on the green space downtown across from City Hall. Activities will include cookie decorating, letters to Santa, ornament making and more. Ages 4 to 10 will be welcome with a $2 admission.
Later Sunday evening, Downtown Calhoun will host its annual Christmas tree lighting and visit with Santa, starting at 6:30 p.m., in front of the Gordon County Court House.
Following this Sunday’s downtown tree lighting, The GEM Theatre, 114 N. Wall St., will show “Polar Express” on at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit calhoungemtheatre.org.
Rome
This year’s Rome Christmas Parade will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. with a rain date of Thursday, Dec. 2.
The theme is “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” and each year the committee awards 13 prizes.
The parade will begin on Broad Street at First Avenue. It ends at Sixth Avenue in front of City Hall.
“A lot of people ask where the money goes,” Parade organizer Janet Byington said. “It goes to light up downtown Rome. We give a check to the Downtown Development Authority and they use the money every year to add more lights and festivities to downtown.”
Cave Spring
The annual downtown Cave Spring Christmas parade is set for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.
There will be prizes for the grand marshal’s favorite and the top three floats. The grand marshal’s overall favorite and first place winner will be awarded $100 each, second place winner will receive $75 and third place will receive $50.
Participants will take the usual route starting at the traffic light on Padlock Mountain Road then turn right toward Rolater Park.