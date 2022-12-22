On Sunday, Dec. 18, Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley dedicated their 58th home in North Rome. Surrounded by friends and family the Bowers family accepted keys to their forever home.
Executive Director Betsy Allgood, started the service of dedication with Habitat’s mission statement, Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat brings people together to build homes, communities and hope.
More than 130 volunteers did just that. Working side by side with Bowers over the last 8 months they put in more than 1,400 hours of heart and sweat to make this dream a reality.
Jeff Brooks, Habitat Board President, presented Macy Bowers with a hammer to serve as a reminder of the labor and time she put into building her home.
Frank Bibb, presented Bowers with the keys to her new home. Stating the keys will unlock a bright future for her and her two daughters.
Fighting back tears, Bowers said “I am so thankful and grateful for everybody who has been here, it has been some of the best days, and it has been like working with family.”
Allgood said “Macy, may love always fill your home and may the end of this Habitat journey signify the start of a new journey towards prosperity.”
Habitat is looking forward to carrying out their mission and completing their next build in the upcoming months for another deserving family. If you are interested in making a donation or volunteering your time you can do so online at habitatcoosavalley.org.
Habitat for Humanity – Coosa Valley’s (HFHCV) vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. HFHCV mission is putting God’s love into action, by bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. As an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, HFHCV is an autonomous, locally run organization that raises its own funds and builds its own houses. HFHCV is proud to celebrate their efforts in providing affordable housing to residents of Floyd, Polk and Chattooga Counties.