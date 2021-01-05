The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia will take over the position in the northern part of the state on an interim basis.
Bobby L. Christine has been named as the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia after Byung J. Pak announced his resignation on Monday without explanation.
It appears that the President Donald Trump personally made the appointment of Christine to the post.
"On January 4, 2021, by written order of the President, Bobby was named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," a new line of his U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia bio read.
Christine will remain as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia while assuming the additional role in the Northern District, according to a Department of Justice press release on Tuesday.
Pak is the second U.S. Attorney in Georgia to resign recently. Charlie Peeler, who also was appointed by Trump, resigned Dec. 11 from his role as U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution noted a possible link between Pak's resignation and an audio recording of the Saturday call between Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Trump, where the president pressures Raffensperger to help him "find" votes to overturn the election.
In that recording the president referenced a “never-Trumper U.S. attorney there,” according to the AJC.
"It’s unclear if that’s a reference to Pak. But Atlanta and Fulton County are within the Northern District of Georgia, and in the recording, Trump talks repeatedly of debunked accusations of electoral fraud in Georgia, including in Fulton," the story written by AJC reporters Alexis Stevens and J. Scott Trubey read.
Pak was nominated to the post in 2017 by President Donald Trump. It's not uncommon for incoming administrations to appoint new people to the post of U.S Attorney, although Pak has not commented on the reason for his departure.
The previous person in the role, John Horn, was appointed by the judiciary after President Barack Obama nominated his predecessor Sally Yates to the position of deputy attorney general.
The Northern District of Georgia is made up of 46 counties, and has offices in Atlanta, Rome, Gainesville and Newnan.
"It has been the greatest honor of my professional career to have been able to serve my fellow citizens as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia," Pak said in a prepared statement.