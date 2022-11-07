One of the competitors at the 2022 Chili Fest at Ridge Ferry Park also included a history lesson, and an original chuck wagon built by Florence Wagons, in Florence, Ala., and sold by J.W. Wright Hardware in Calhoun. Hundreds turned out for the warm fall weather and chili this past Saturday.
Mills Fitzner
The Chili Pros were named overall champion and held aloft the championship belt of the 2022 Chili Fest.
Contributed
Randy Roberts stands beside a 1940 Chevy Business Coupe at the car show at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday.
Mills Fitzner
The engine gleams in a 1940 Chevy Business Coupe entered into the car show at Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday.
Mills Fitzner
The car show brought in more than 52 vehicles and raised more than $1,300 for Floyd County Special Olympics and the Sheriff’s Santa Program.
Mills Fitzner
Neal Dockery stands with on original chuck wagon at the 2022 Chili Fest at Ridge Ferry Park. The wagon was built by Florence Wagons, in Florence, Ala., and sold by J.W. Wright Hardware in Calhoun.
Mills Fitzner
Dozens of classic cars were on display Saturday at Ridge Ferry Park.
Mills Fitzner
Hundreds turned out Saturday for the 2022 Chili Fest at Ridge Ferry Park.
Mills Fitzner
Danny Anderson points out parts in an engine to his two daughters, J.J. and Bailey, at the car show on Saturday.
Mills Fitzner
Zoey Reign is pushed by her grandmother Hazel Roberson at the 2022 Chili Fest at Ridge Ferry Park.
Mills Fitzner
Billy Parris and Tierra Smith enjoy chili with their kids Billy, Easton and Xander at the 2022 Chili Fest.
Mills Fitzner
There were more than 1,700 votes cast for the Chili Fest People’s Choice award and fewer than 15 votes separated the top three teams.
Perfect weather, tons of people, dozens of classic cars and numerous chili teams competing for the coveted championship belt populated Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday in the 2022 edition of Chili Fest.
When the smoke cleared, quite literally, the Chili Pros were named overall champion and held aloft the championship belt. The judges’ competition proved super close as eight teams were separated by fewer than 10 points. Purdy Good Chili finished second and the chili from Brothers from Other Mothers finished third.
The People’s Choice voting at the event presented by Courtesy Ford tallied more than 1,700 votes and fewer than 15 votes separated the top three teams. Papa Dew’s took home first in the People’s Choice voting followed by The Outlaw Heifers, who took second, and Chili Pros, who took third.
The Outlaw Heifers repeated as Best Booth Set Up winners with their old western theme including the famous corn husk horse. Skip Dawgs took the prize for Best Team Name.
The car show brought in more than 52 vehicles and raised more than $1,300 for Floyd County Special Olympics and the Sheriff’s Santa Program. After a very close contest, Mike Patania took home the top prize at the car show.
"While the car show and chili brought in a big crowd for Saturday, the vendors set up on both Saturday and Sunday allowed a lot of people to support local small businesses and get some early Christmas shopping done," a parks and recreation release stated.