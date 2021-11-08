Home Boys Tom Ewing (back) and his son Parker Ewing serve up their award winning chilli at the Chilli Fest at Ridge Ferry Park Saturday. The team has won the cookoff several times over the years, including in 2017 and 2018.
The Outlaw Heifers had coffee and chili cooking over an open fire all day at the Chili Fest at Ridge Ferry Park Saturday.
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation had their own booth, managed by Chuck Hyde, at the Chili Fest at Ridge Ferry Park Saturday.
Pam Atkinson, of the Rome Redbacks team, serves up a small cup of chili at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation's Chili Fest Saturday.
The Georgia Chillbillies had a firepit set up at their station at the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation's Chili Fest Saturday afternoon.
More than 600 people visited Ridge Ferry Park on Saturday sampling from a wide variety of chilis in the 2021 edition of the Chili Fest presented by Courtesy Ford of Rome.
The competition between teams was a close call. Papa Dew’s Chili grabbed the overall title and the Chili Fest Championship belt with one of the judges noting after tasting the sampling that he wished he had a whole bowl of it. The Rome Redbacks placed second and Allegedly Chili placed third. Allegedly also won for best team name.
More than 1,000 votes were cast in the People’s Choice competition with the Outlaw Heifers claiming first place. They also won for best cook site setup as their site was decked out with a rustic setup, featuring a horse made from corn husks and chicken wire. Homeboy’s took second in the People’s Choice voting while Papa Dew’s grabbed third.
Taylor Cline and Jordan Hazelwood teamed to win the corn hole tournament with Jake Abbott and Cody Shepard grabbing second and the team of Enoch Statham and Zach Dotson finishing third.