Beginning Monday licensed child care providers will be eligible to seek another round Short Term Assistance Benefit for Licensed Entities payments from the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. The aid comes from CARES Act funding approved by Congress earlier this year.
This round of assistance will be based on providers who were open in October and be based on their October attendance data. DECAL Commissioner Amy M. Jacobs explained that the care providers will get $240 per child for each youngster who received in-person assistance at least once during the month.
"It's a drop in the bucket but was it greatly appreciated? Yes," said Debra McDaniel, owner of two childcare centers in Rome.
Governor Brian Kemp has permitted licensed child care to remain throughout the pandemic to serve children and families. However, with more families staying at home, child care attendance significantly declined except for children of first responders and essential workers. Currently, approximately 3,322 of Georgia’s 4,449 licensed child care providers are open.
"We were deemed essential last time," McDaniel said. She's already got her application for the next round of funding ready to go Monday.
McDaniel said that as the numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to grow, she is preparing for a potential shutdown.
“We know that family child care learning homes and child care learning centers in Georgia are struggling as a result of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Jacobs in a press release. “To expedite these payments, we are developing a simple application that will ask for attendance by age and by program, including the CAPS program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program.” DECAL estimates this round of STABLE payments could be substantially higher than the first round of payments.
During that first round of STABLE aid, DECAL doled out more than $38.8 million more than 3,700 licensed child care providers. State officials are projecting the second round of assistance could expand to as much as $55 million.
McDaniel said the new round of funding would probably cover her payroll for one month.
"One month will be greatly appreciated, but that money is still taxable and we will have to pay taxes on it," McDaniel said.
Providers can apply for STABLE through December 2, 2020, using DECAL’s online portal for child care providers. The payments will not go out until after the application period closes.