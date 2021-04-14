Child Abuse is a local, statewide and national tragedy, affecting the lives of millions of children every year. However, there is a solution to child abuse and neglect and it’s you, yes you. Child abuse prevention is s community solution.
Each April, Child Abuse Prevention Month activities raise awareness about the problems of child abuse and most importantly about what each of us can do to help prevent the abuse and neglect of our children.
April is an opportunity to highlight the role we all can play to support parents and families. This month and throughout the year as we consider child abuse prevention, our attention is best focused on prevention efforts that create healthier environments for children and foster positive parenting.
Child abuse is very preventable. Prevention efforts build on family strengths. Through prevention activities such the Georgia Power funded Parent Ambassador Committee that the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children and Youth hosts monthly, home visitation programs and parent support groups, many families are able to find the support they need to stay together and care for their children in their homes.
You may be wondering what you can do as a concerned citizen to help prevent child abuse and neglect. Here are what we call the five Rs:
Raise awareness amongst your group of family and friends about child abuse and prevention. Learn how our community supports children and families by reaching out to local organizations and volunteer with the Exchange Club Family Resource Center, Floyd County CASA, Harbor House, Sexual Assault Center of NWGA, or The Open Door Children’s Home. Take classes such as Stewards of Children or Connections Matter offered by the RFCCCY to find out about abuse and the impact that it has on children. We also encourage you to take classes such as Trust Based Relational Intervention that is offered by Restoration Rome. As you become educated on the matter, in return, you can go back and share this valuable information amongst your core group of family and friends.
Reach out to kids and parents in your community. Anything you can do to support kids and parents in your community helps reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect. Develop friendly relationships with your neighbors and their children. Problems often seem less overwhelming when parents know they have support nearby. Be a good neighbor. If you feel comfortable, offer to sit with neighborhood children when a parent runs errands, donate your children’s gently used clothing, toys or furniture that they can no longer have use for. Be kind and supportive. Acknowledge parents or guardians with encouraging words when you see or hear them exhibiting positive parenting skills. Show that same acknowledgement to the child when you see or hear them obeying their parents or helping out around the house or yard. Take part in Rome and Floyd County’s year-round prevention efforts.
Remember the risk factors. Child abuse and neglect are not limited to one race, ethnic group, gender, age group or socioeconomic status. Some risk factors include: a history of abuse or neglect as a child, physical or mental illness, substance misuse and abuse, family crisis or stress, unemployment, family isolation and inadequate parenting skills.
Recognize the warning signs. Some of the warning signs that a child might be abused or neglected include: a nervousness around adults, aggression toward adults or other children, a pattern of unexplained injuries, being constantly tired or thin or arriving early or leaving late because of a reluctance to go home.
Report suspected abuse or neglect. If you suspect abuse or neglect is occurring, report it. Reporting it can protect the child and get help for the family. To make a report call 1-855-GACHILD (1-855-422-4453).
Child abuse prevention is a community solution. One that we all can play a role in. For more information about how you can get involved in being part of the solution, contact me at lcollins@rfcccy.org or 706.844.4952.