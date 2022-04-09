The Sexual Assault Center of North West Georgia is hosting their second annual Walk to Support Survivors in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Awareness Month.
The SAC has advocated for survivors of sexual assault since 1992, and on April 22 it will continue its support by hosting a walk to raise awareness about its services.
Even in a small town, sexual assault and child abuse is a devastating occurrence, and when it happens, it’s important for survivors to know where to go for help, President of the Sexual Assault Center, Kimberly King said. While abuse and assault have a tremendous impact on the survivors and their families, it also affects the entire community.
“Child abuse and sexual assault impacts everyone in our community, whether its directly or indirectly,” King said.
She said widespread impact calls for widespread support. It’s important that all areas of the community ranging from law enforcement to business leaders come together during the walk so it will be known that Floyd County takes assault and abuse seriously. She also anticipates the walk will encourage survivors to seek help at the center if they have not done so already.
“Our hope is that (survivors) see that and are reassured there are others that believe and are eager and willing to help,” King added. “I hope survivors will feel proud of the effort to make way in our small town.”
Before Friday’s walk, King and Harbor House Executive Director, Joe Costolnick will be speaking about child abuse and sexual assault statics from the community and share the resources they offer in support such as medical, mental health and advocacy services.
There is a suggested donation of $10 to register for the walk and in person registration begins at 11 a.m. on April 22. To register online text WALK to 53-555. The walk will begin at noon in front of the Rome City Auditorium.