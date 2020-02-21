Chieftains Museum/Major Ridge Home will host the Seventh Annual Floyd County Seed Swap in conjunction with a Family Free Day at the museum on Saturday, March 7.
The purpose of the seed swap is to encourage the production and protection of heirloom seeds and plant varieties that are at risk of being lost in order to provide a sustainable and diverse landscape in our community.
Seed saving was particularly important to Cherokees like Major Ridge in order to sustain his family through the winter months and provide crops for the spring and summer, according to Heather Shores, executive director of the museum.
The program will begin with a presentation on seed saving basics from 11:15 a.m. to noon by Brian Campbell, chair of the Berry College Department of Environmental Science and Studies. Following that, garden enthusiasts can share or trade seeds, cuttings, bulbs, and plants from 12:15 to 2 p.m.
Shores said there is no requirement to have seeds or plants to attend and admission to the museum will be free the entire day.
The annual seed swap is an informal event co-sponsored by the museum and Berry's Department of Environmental Science along with Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful, Davies Homeless Shelters, the Rome Federated Garden Clubs, and Floyd County Master Gardener Extension Volunteers.
For more information, contact the museum at 706-291-9494 or visit www.chieftainsmuseum.org.