Judge W. Gene Richardson announced Wednesday he will seek reelection to his post as Chief Magistrate of Floyd County. Richardson has held the post since his appointment in 2010.
During his time in office, he said, “every effort has been made to make the court more professional, efficient and effective by eliminating unnecessary paperwork and hearings while at the same time creating broader public access. The goal is to make the court user friendly for the people of this community and to always be responsive to their needs.”
Richardson credited the staff for their dedication and their focus on ways to serve citizens better.
“The case load of the Magistrate Court has increased year to year, but we have consistently found a way to be under budget and yet ensured that all cases coming before the court are handled in an efficient and timely manner.”
Richardson also said he is mindful of security and works in concert with the sheriff and other law enforcement to ensure the public can conduct their business in a safe manner.
“I am grateful for all the support I and the office has received from the public and hope we are provided the opportunity to continue serving the people of this community,” he said.
Richardson served as the Rome Municipal Court chief judge from 2003 to 2010. He is a member of the Rome Exchange Club, Family Resource Center, Coosa Valley Fair Association and the Rome Area Heritage Foundation.
Local boards he’s served on include Rome Little Theatre, Rome Area Council for the Arts, Cerebral Palsy Center, Cave Spring Ruritan Club, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful and St. Mary’s School Board.
Richardson served in the U.S. Army for two years. He is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Rome Bar Association and Georgia State University Alumni Association.