Chief Justice David E. Nahmias announced Friday that he will resign from the Supreme Court of Georgia at the end of the 2022 court term in July.
Prior to his appointment to the high court, Nahmias served as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, overseeing federal prosecutions in the district containing Rome, Newnan, Gainesville and Atlanta.
“I believe that I have contributed to making the decisional law of Georgia clearer, more consistent, and more faithful to the text and original understanding of our State’s Constitution and statutes,” he wrote in a hand delivered resignation letter to Gov. Brian Kemp.
Nahmias was appointed to the Supreme Court by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2009 and won reelection to the bench in 2010 and 2016. He served as Presiding Justice from September 2018 until July 2021, when he became Chief Justice.
In a statement, Nahmias said he has decided to spend more time with his family, including his new fiancée and children, one of whom will begin playing college football this fall and the other of who'll be a rising junior in high school.
He has not yet decided what path his legal career will take next.
His resignation will be effective at the end of the Court’s next term on July 17. Kemp will appoint a new justice.
The son of immigrants from Egypt and Germany, Nahmias was born in Atlanta and attended Duke University and Harvard Law School. Justice Nahmias then served as a law clerk for Judge Laurence H. Silberman of the U.S. Circuit Court for the District of Columbia and for Justice Antonin Scalia of the U.S. Supreme Court.