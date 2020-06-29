A special use permit application for pet chickens in the Saddle Mountain neighborhood and a rezoning request for a winery on Billy Pyle Road are among the items on the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission's agenda Thursday.
Billy Newby wishes to rezone his property from suburban residential to agricultural residential and also applied for a permit to start a winery on his 58-acre property.
The property itself is a vineyard and while it is already zoned suburban residential, it aligns more with Agricultural-Residential zoning, according to a staff report. The surrounding properties are similarly zoned and the change is recommended for approval with a few requirements.
Applicant Katherine Sho submitted a permit application so that she could raise pet chickens in her backyard on Pheasant Run and harvest the eggs for her family.
The Unified Land Development Code has special guidelines in place for pet chickens, such as a limit of only four hens, no roosters, no processing or slaughtering of chickens, no free range chickens and the coops have to meet setback requirements.
Planning Department staff recommended approval of the request.
Another special use permit application is also on the agenda for a manufactured home on Beverly Drive off of Williamson Street. The applicant, Marlem Nataly Gonzalez Ramirez, plans to demolish the house on the property and replace it with a manufactured home. This would be the first manufactured house in the planned subdivision.
Storage One, Inc. also is applying to rezone 10 acres behind Armuchee Self-Storage at 4753 Martha Berry Highway. The company, which specializes in miniature warehouses, wants to rezone 10 of its 53 vacant acres to the west of Stonegable Drive from suburban residential to heavy commercial. The lot would then be used to build additional warehouse units.
The planning commission recommendations are slated to go before the Rome City Commission or the Floyd County Commission for public hearings and final rulings.
The 2:30 p.m. meeting will be held over Zoom, with a few people in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall. If interested in calling in, contact senior planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.