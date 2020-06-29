The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission has several items on the agenda for this Thursday, including a special use permit application for pet chickens in the Saddle Mountain neighborhood and a rezoning request for a winery on Billy Pyle Road.
Billy Newby wishes to rezone his property from suburban residential to agricultural residential and also applied for a permit to start a winery on his 58 acre property.
The property itself is a vineyard and while it is already zoned suburban residential, it aligns more with Agricultural-Residential zoning. The surrounding properties are similarly zoned and is recommended for approval by staff with a few requirements.
Applicant Katherine Sho submitted the permit application so that she could raise pet chickens in her backyard on Pheasant Run and harvest the eggs for her family.
The Unified Land Development Code has special guidelines in place for pet chickens, such as a limit of only four hens, no roosters, no processing or slaughtering of chickens, no free range chickens and the coops have to meet setback requirements.
Planning Department staff recommended approval of the request.
Another special use permit application is also on the agenda for a manufactured home on Beverly Drive off of Williamson Street. The applicant Marlem Nataly Gonzalez Ramirez plans to demolish the house on the property and replace it with the manufactured home. This would be the first manufactured house in the planned subdivision.
Storage One, Inc.'s application for the rezoning of 10 acres behind their current lot will also go before the planning commission. The company, which specializes in miniature warehouses, wants to rezone 10 of 53 acres of the parcel from suburban residential to heavy commercial. The lot would then be used to build additional warehouse units.
If approved by the planning commission, the applications will go before the Rome City Commission pr the Floyd County commission for public hearings and final approval.
The 2:30 p.m. meeting will be held over Zoom with few people in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall. If interested in calling in, contact senior planner Brice Wood at bwood@romega.us.