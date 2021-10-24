With bright sunshine and mild temperatures, it was the perfect weekend for the return of the Chiaha Harvest Fair.
This year marked the 56th festival and the first time it was held at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, according to organizer Monica Sheppard.
"We weren't sure what kind of crowd we'd have this year," Sheppard said. "(But) the community has blown us away."
Sheppard wasn't sure on Saturday just how many people turned up for the festival, but she said she bets they've doubled what they've drawn in the past.
The festival was moved to the fairgrounds to provide more room for spacing during the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the annual event last year. A bonus was to avoid mud, which has been an issue in years past at Ridge Ferry Park. Both attendees and vendors were pleased with the new spot.
"Being able to have indoor booths is a new thing; having the stage in a covered area is a new thing; having the use of these buildings and having the grist mill on site is great. There's just a lot of things we're loving about this spot," Sheppard said.
This will be the first of five trial years at the fairgrounds and, after the time is up, Sheppard and the rest of the Chiaha board members will decide on the official spot.
College friends Brendan Beyer and Walker Evans, who both live out of state, were excited to return to Chiaha to serve the traditional free cider near the entrance of the festival.
The two said they felt better with returning to the festival this year now that the COVID-19 vaccine was available.
"I recognize so many people from years past. It feels good to be back," Beyer said.
Colleen Currier and Roberta Charbonneau of Friends Who Rock have been coming to the fair as vendors for three years. They said they've really enjoyed the change of venue.
"There probably wouldn't have been mud today, but there was some rain the other night. I think the crowd is so big because people are so excited to be out and about after COVID," Currier said.