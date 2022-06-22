A judge sentenced a 22-year-old woman to eight years in prison on vehicular homicide charges stemming from a March 2020 wreck that killed a woman in Chattooga County.
According to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt:
Caitlin Elizabeth Milam pleaded guilty to the vehicular homicide charge as well as several other charges, including DUI, last week and was sentenced to the prison term plus an additional seven years of probation.
Early on March 14, 2020, Milam was speeding in her white Dodge Avenger near Mount Vernon Mills after partying with friends. Sometime around 6:30 a.m. she was travelling toward Summerville when she crossed into the northbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by 22-year-old Haley Smith.
Smith, who was on her way to work that morning, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
Milam was found to have a blood alcohol level of .206 and a toxicology report showed that she had cocaine and a sedation hypnotic in her system, according to Arnt.
Evidence downloaded from the Dodge Avenger showed that five seconds prior to the accident Milam’s speed increased as the steering wheel was turned to the left, and the brakes were not used prior to the crash.
“My team will never tolerate a person getting in a car under the influence of alcohol and drugs and taking an innocent life,” Arnt said. “The Georgia State Patrol put together a strong case and I’m so proud of my team for never ceasing to pursue justice for Haley and her family no matter what obstacles they faced."