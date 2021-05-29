Chattooga County residents turned out in large numbers to celebrate Memorial Day early Saturday. Special ceremonies were held to rededicate "The Spirit of the American Doughboy" monument as part of the Veterans Memorial in Dowdy Park in downtown Summerville.
The monument had been located in Trion for decades before it was moved to the Chattooga County Memorial Home near Pennville in 1988.
Georgia's Adjutant General, Major General Thomas Carden was the keynote speaker but the real heroes of the event were several Word War II veterans and a number surviving children of World War I soldiers.
William E. Henderson served with the US Navy from 1943-1946. He was with a unit that built submarine nets to try to trap Japanese submarines.
Harold "Bud" Dempsey served with the US Army in Italy from 1944 to 1946.
"I was drafted," Dempsey said "I don't volunteer for too much." Dempsey was with an infantry unit attached to the Fifth Army under General Eisenhower.
"I got over there just before the war ended," Dempsey said.
Audrey Croft sat in a wheelchair on the front row with a framed picture of her father, J.J. Copeland, one the veterans of World War I whose name is inscribed on the Doughboy monument. Croft proudly answered questions about her father and had pictures made with Major General Carden prior to the program.
"You are what is right about America," Carden told the large group of veterans who served in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan scattered throughout the audience. He reminded the crowd that those who made the ultimate sacrifice should be remembered more than one day a year.
"They gave all of their tomorrows for our today," Carden said. His challenge to the crowd to to find a way to make their sacrifices matter on a daily basis.