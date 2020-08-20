SUMMERVILLE - Chattooga County’s longest serving politician, Jon Payne, 71, died early Monday morning from complications from COVID-19.
Payne served as the chief probate judge for 45 years. He announced earlier this year he was retiring and would not seek re-election.
“He was a beloved public servant, a dear friend, and a great Georgian, and Marty and I send our prayers to his loved ones in this difficult time,” Governor Brian Kemp stated Tuesday.
Payne’s longtime friend and co-worker, Rebecca “Becky” Duke was appointed as the associate probate judge earlier this month.
Duke won that title based on their 44-year working relationship in the probate office. She recalls Payne occasionally joking about it.
“He would say, ‘Other than my momma, she has been in my life longer than any other woman,’” Duke recalled.
Retired Clerk of Court Lann Cordle held the previous record for longest serving elected official in Chattooga County. He retired in 2014 after serving 41-years in office.
Although their offices were side-by-side in the courthouse for many years, Payne and Cordle’s friendship goes back to their childhood.
“He was my first campmate when I joined the Boy Scouts. He was already in it,” Cordle said.
Cordle was around 11 years old and remembers them camping in a pup tent at the Trion Golf Course. Evan Scoggins was their scoutmaster.
“He sort of took me under his arm and helped me out,” Cordle said. The two continued to be friends with Cordle fondly remembering squirrel hunting trips with Payne and his dad, Optometrist Dr. Marlin Payne.
“It was like a forced march. It seemed we walked from one end of Taylor Ridge to the other. . . Dr. Payne didn’t slow up in the woods,” Cordle said.
It was that father and son relationship that helped Payne win his first election in Feb. 1975. After the unexpected death of Paul Weems, a special election was called and seven candidates qualified for that post. They included: Payne, Willis James, Shirley McDonald, George H. Payne, Paul Pullen, Jr., Wright Wheeler and Andrew Williams, Jr.
“Payne was just a real likeable, good guy,” Cordle said. But with Dr. Payne’s help and a lot of door-to-door campaigning is what secured the victory, according to Cordle.
“His dad knew a whole lot of people that Jon did not know. . . If you wore eyeglasses [in Chattooga County], you had to go to Dr. Payne,” Cordle said. “[Payne and his father] went door-to-door to about every house in Chattooga County.”
Duke’s relationship with Payne is similar to Cordle. She knew him before his election to office in 1975.
“During our formative years, our families worshipped together, shared meals together and often vacationed together. Our families have celebrated many happy occasions over the years as well as many heartbreaking occasions. Every year on my birthday, July 23, Jon delighted in telling everyone what he called his best memory of my birth. He would describe being a five-year-old little boy visiting Trion Hospital only to find a blonde haired, red faced screaming baby in a crib. However, the visit got better when he and my brother, Quinton sat in the corner eating my mother’s entire box of Whitman’s Chocolate,” Duke recalls.
After Payne was sworn into office by Superior Court Judge Robert E. Coker in 1975, he kept Doreen Powell and Ruby Tyler as employees in the probate office. But soon Powell retired and Duke was hired and appointed Chief Clerk.
“From that day forward, the learning began. He was patient and kind as I dug in to learn every aspect of my duties,” Duke said.
They saw a lot of cases during their four decades in office. Some of it was good and other times it did not end well for someone.
“We have laughed, cried and even disagreed at times. He was a protector of every employee that worked for him and would never allow us to be disrespected. His good nature would turn quickly if anyone spoke or behaved in a disrespectful manner toward any of us,” Duke said.
She remembers Payne loving his visits when his children – Patrick, Chase and Marlee, or Duke’s children Kyle and Erin, who would drop by the office.
“After our children were grown, he would always welcome the company of my grandchildren in the office when they would be visiting from out of town. Jon always encouraged us to put family above all, except God,” Duke said.
“My heart is so heavy and the many memories from times past are flooding my soul. It is my goal to honor him every day in doing the work of probate judge. I intend to carry out his open door policy, love, kindness and compassion for all who enter. I want to make him proud, finishing his term well before handing over his legacy to the next probate judge of Chattooga County,” Duke added.
Payne graduated from Chattooga High School in 1966 and later attended Florida College and Dalton Junior College. He was employed for one year with Pacific Finance Corp. and served as a Chattooga deputy for three years. He was a Marine Corps veteran as well.
With Payne’s experience, he got to know a lot of people around the state.
“To say Judge Payne had a long career on the bench would be a gross understatement, as he is the only probate judge that Chattooga County has ever known. Judge Payne began his service on the bench in 1975 at the age of 25 and he was scheduled to retire on December 31, 2020. Known among his colleagues for his sense of humor and easy charm, Judge Payne was, as one of his fellow county elected officials once described him, ‘the most popular politician in Chattooga County.’
Judge Payne cherished dearly his ability to serve those in his community for as long as he did and once characterized his service as a ‘humbling experience.’
Last year, the Georgia General Assembly honored him for his four decades of service.
Within our probate court family, Judge Jonathan Marlin Payne will, no doubt, be missed. May his memory be a blessing to his children, Tommy and Marla, grandchildren, scores of other family members, friends and constituents who had the true honor of knowing him,” the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia posted on its social media account.
Chattooga County Commissioner Jason Winters ordered flags to be lowered at the courthouse until the time of burial.
“Also, a wreath will be placed at the steps of the Chattooga County Courthouse and a box will be placed for condolence cards for the family. On behalf of our elected officials and courthouse staff, our condolences are extended to the family and I ask that all Chattooga County residents remember the Payne family in their thoughts and prayers,” Commissioner Winters stated Tuesday.