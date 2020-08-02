The Chattanooga Zoo announced an expansion of its animal collection with the addition of blue duikers to the Makazi ya Twiga exhibit area.
Blue duikers are small antelopes that inhabit forests and woodlands throughout central, eastern, and southern Africa. They spend most of their time foraging for fruits and plants.
Through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, the zoo acquired one male and one female, as a recommended breeding pair.
The male, Branch, age 6, came from the Kansas City Zoo in Missouri. The female, Poppy, age 1, came from the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore. The pair arrived about a month ago and have been acclimating to their new home and caregivers.
"The addition of our adorable blue duikers is indicative of our commitment to provide an engaging experience to help connect our visitors with our animals," said Dardenelle Long, CEO and president of the Chattanooga Zoo.
The animals are now on view in one of the new indoor habitat spaces at the Makazi ya Twiga area of the zoo, which also features giraffes. More African species are slated to be added as more phases of the project are completed.
Duikers get their name from the Dutch word for “diver,” referring to their tendency to dive into dense underbrush and hide when they feel threatened. According to the IUCN Red List, blue duikers are classified as “least concern” but are threatened in the wild by hunters and natural predators.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo has new guidelines for visitors.
The Hamilton County Health Department requires all visitors ages 12 and older to wear a face mask when entering the zoo, in indoor spaces, during zoo experiences and activities, and outdoors when unable to substantially maintain appropriate social distancing from others.
The zoo -- about 70 miles north of Rome, up I-75 -- is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $12.95 for adults, $10.95 for ages 65 and older and $9.95 for children ages 3 to 12. Younger children get in free.
Also, all visitors with military or veteran ID receive free admission, plus half off admission for up to three dependents.