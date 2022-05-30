Blood Assurance is attempting to mobilize the community to donate blood after a mass shooting in Chattanooga on Saturday.
Blood Assurance is a regional blood donation center that supplies the Northwest Georgia and Tennessee area. They are partnered with over 70 hospitals in the area, and they are the sole supplier of blood and blood products for the Floyd and Redmond medical centers in Rome, Media Relations Coordinator Max Wintz said.
"If you donate with Blood Assurance, your blood stays local and helps within the region," Wintz, said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020, Blood Assurance saw a major drop in donations due in part to the increase in remote workers and people who are unemployed, Wintz stated.
On a perfect day, he said, a blood bank typically has five days worth of each blood type readily on hand. However, for the past year Blood Assurance has had no more than three days worth of blood, and most of the time the center functioned on a less than a day's supply.
During that time, Wintz stated, Blood Assurance's chief medical director had to ask hospitals to hold off on elective surgery five times because of lack of blood. Though the situation hasn't happened in a few months and Blood Assurance has seen a slight increase in donations, he said the blood shortage hasn't gotten any better.
Despite the mass trauma event in Chattanooga, Wintz said he hopes this can keep the shelves stocked. After the shooting, Blood Assurance encouraged people around the Chattanooga community to donate to help the six people who were injured. Blood Assurance will even send Blood Mobiles if needed, like they did after the deadly Bowling Green tornado in December 2021. Wintz said the organization was able to send two donation vehicles out in less than 24 hours.
"Adequate blood supply is vital to hospitals and patients," Wintz said. He added the blood shortage could prevent people from receiving life saving operations and even hinder cancer treatments.
Blood Assurance has a location in Rome at 178 Shorter Ave., in room 168, and gives gives out prizes like gift cards and shirts to community members who donate blood. For more information on how to donate blood, visit their website BloodAssurance.org.