If a teen hadn't come forward, a Chatsworth man convicted of molesting two young teens in his care may have gone on to victimize others.
“We are thankful that a victim in this case was brave enough to come forward and bring this matter to our attention so that justice could be served,” Murray County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport said in a release.
Daniel Strickland was recently sentenced in U.S. District Court in Rome to 25 years in prison for molesting and producing child pornography of two minors.
Strickland, a 46-year-old former school bus driver, took sexually explicit photos of two minor girls who had been in his care -- one in 2015 and more recently in early 2019.
In February 2019, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation when one of the victims reported his actions. The young girl had been staying at his home when he molested and photographed her.
A subsequent investigation by the FBI and the sheriff's office revealed that Strickland took sexually explicit photos of this girl and another girl, who he had babysat several years earlier in 2015. Both girls were approximately 13-years-old when he abused them.
“Strickland’s crimes will haunt his victims and their families for years,” U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung J. “BJay” Pak said in a release. “Instead of safeguarding the children in his care, he sexually exploited them. Thankfully, one of his victims came forward and reported him to law enforcement. Her courage prevented Strickland from traumatizing other children.”
In July 2019, he pleaded guilty to two counts of child molestation arising from these incidents in Murray County Superior Court. Strickland pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography on June 18, 2020.
Following his prison sentence, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve a lifetime on supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Murray County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alex R. Sistla and Nicholas Hartigan prosecuted the case.