A Chatsworth man faces a meth trafficking charge after nurses at Redmond Regional Medical Center found a large amount of meth on a man brought to the hospital for an overdose.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Keith Long, 27, "was transported by ambulance to Redmond hospital for an overdose (early Tuesday). Once there two nurses found meth and a glass smoking device on him."
That meth, once weighed in by the Rome-Floyd Metro Task force, came to 293 grams. That amount of methamphetamine would hold a value of over $20,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Long remained in jail. No bond had been set.