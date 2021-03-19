Rome and Floyd's County United Way has been hard at work over the last two years making strategic changes to better fit the needs of our local community. A complete overhaul has taken place, with changes taking effect in the upcoming 2022 year.
"In 2019, we basically rebuilt the organization in the hands of the community. The community shaped what we are now," says Alli Mitchell. Mitchell was brought on board as executive director and CEO of the United Way in January of 2019 to manage the makeover. "Now we focus on the community's priorities and needs, not United Way's. We have taken the model and flipped it, and are asking the community what they need instead of telling the community what we have for them."
Something many do not realize is that Rome/Floyd County's United Way is tailored specifically for this community.
"Everything is community-led and community-based," says Mitchell. "Our money is invested solely in Rome and Floyd County. We also have national partners who are located here, like Publix and Kroger for example, so hundreds of thousands of dollars come to this community that would not otherwise come here if there was not a United Way based here."
Though the United Way was supporting over 20 local organizations, income had been declining, which caused them to shift their focus to how funds were actually impacting these organizations rather than focusing on the allocation of those funds.
"We became very interested in results and in outcomes instead of just making sure that money went to as many people as possible so there was a shift there," Mitchell said.
They moved from being a traditional model to being a more interactive one. Now, instead of the focus being on any one certain organization's mission it is geared towards the community's mission as a whole - to find out what real time issues are.
"The difference is we're no longer talking about how one really amazing nonprofit is because, let's face it, we've got so many amazing nonprofits. All of them matter. All of them are a part of something bigger," she said. "What we've been missing is the thing that connects them, and we do it on behalf of the people in the community who are the main focus."
Now they go out into the community and facilitate conversations so that they can identify exactly what needs to take precedence.
That's where Cathy Aiken-Freeman, the group's nonprofit outreach coordinator, comes in. On the Interagency Council, Aiken-Freeman oversees the information collected from community conversations, opinions, and input - which tells the United Way where their priorities lie.
Aiken-Freeman came on board in January of 2020 and oversaw a community input phase which informed the council on how to move forward. One main area of concern in Rome/Floyd County that the United Way works to prevent is poverty and homelessness.
The mission
The mission is to have conversations with people about what they actually need instead of assuming what their needs are. "They've lost their voice in this," says Mitchell, "we are not experts on homelessness. People who are living it are."
Aiken-Freeman speaks to the importance of gathering input directly from those who are in need of services:
"We asked to hear directly from people who were living that experience. It was very valuable input to hear from people who had been homeless and had made the move to stable housing as well as hear from those who were still homeless and could speak to the circumstances and obstacles that led them there. We are the allies that come alongside and try to offer support, but we don't know it the way that people who live it know."
Mitchell reiterates that United Way's focus is on prevention.
"Homelessness is not a problem. Homelessness is a result -- it means we, as a community, have failed to provide an environment where they can succeed."
The council was after two things that would give a clearer picture into how to better serve this issue.
The first: What does the continuum of care look like for someone who needs help? The second: What are the unique needs or circumstances that make someone vulnerable to still becoming homeless even with the resources that are available?
Even with so many resources available, not everyone is able to take advantage. Aiken-Freeman has worked with people to more closely identify the gaps in the system. She says, "So if you've identified the gaps, and you know you've got the programs, and you've already got the partners -- you need the program writer. And we found a genius in Claudia."
Claudia Hamilton is United Way's newest team member, hired in February of this year. She acts as program coordinator, in charge of implementing and overseeing all of the new changes being made.
"United Way's mission is for both the city and county," says Hamilton. "Our intention is to go out to those county areas (which lack access to services) and to find out what is most important to them right now and link them to existing nonprofits. So we're doing that leg work and linking that information back to our city nonprofits. We want to support what's already being done - extend arms into outlying areas."
Hamilton founded Living Proof Recovery in 2016 and Next Door in 2018. Next Door is a live-in facility for women who have just been released from prison.
Completely funded through the community, Next Door houses up to twelve women and is in partnership with the jail, drug court, and mental health court.
Hamilton and Catherine Lovvorn, the executive director of LivingProof Recovery, were visiting prisons and began to notice a pattern of women reoffending on purpose because they had nowhere to go once they were released.
"That's how Next Door got started," says Hamilton, "It's about reconnecting with your area. That's where you start to feel alive again. That's where you start to get your sense of purpose. That's where all of the beautiful stuff happens. It doesn't happen in a lockdown facility. It just doesn't. That's not how you build relationships. In order to speak out loud about recovery you have to be in an audience where you can do that."
Hamilton has created a new program that is one of United Way's seven funded programs. No Longer Inc. (incarcerated) provides a stipend of $1,200, amounting to $20,000 a year for two years, for people reentering the community from incarceration.
Hamilton stepped down from her role at LivingProof last year and said she has found that she most enjoys program development.
"That's the beauty of it," Mitchell said. "Because we continue to change as our avenues change -- as our community changes -- so Claudia is constantly going to be engaged with writing and adjusting a new program for this a new program for that."
This three have become a well-oiled machine -- one part feeding the next in an ongoing rotation. They understand that constant change and adherence to community response keep the wheels in motion.
"It should be a constantly moving part. It is a living breathing thing," Mitchell said. "If we are truly community-based then our priorities are going to continually shift because if we make progress in one area we will need to shift our priorities to other areas that need our attention. We should never be standing still."
One new program that the United Way of Rome is especially excited about taking part in is The Child Well-Being Index. It provides an overall score on how well we are doing as a community.
"How well we, as a non-profit and as a community, are doing is rated on how well our children are doing. This gives us an actual scale to attach our progress to, and it's rated within zip codes in our community. Based on real numbers and real statistics from within our community it helps gauge where the money, focus, and attention needs to go," Mitchell said.
Our community is indebted to the United Way of Rome and Floyd County and to these three women at the helm of an overhaul that leads with service at the heart of every stride that's made.
At the end of the day this team is working to remove burdens from community members and nonprofits and better connect them so that the work may be more efficient.
"A community plan helps take the burden off of individuals if we're all teamed up together," Aiken-Freeman said.
"This is about identifying and prioritizing - identifying the services in the community and then wrapping the services around people," Mitchell said. "It's really all about chasing the need and attaching a solution."