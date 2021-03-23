The charges for a Rome man accused of shooting a 39-year-old Scott Dennis Hayes in the head early Monday have been upgraded to felony murder after Hayes died Tuesday.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said Jeffrey Alfred Shedrick, 32, of a Davis Street address, was arrested around 1 p.m. Monday on aggravated assault and drug charges. He also faces an additional charge of tampering with evidence.
Police say Shedrick shot Hayes in the head and back, but have not disclosed a motive for the shooting.
The shooting took place on a trail that goes through the woods between the Callier Forest Apartments and exits behind the Toyota dealership off Cartersville Highway.
An officer responding to a call of several shots fired in the Dodd Boulevard area found the man identified later as Hayes, on the trail, with a gunshot wound in the back of the head, Rome Police Maj. Rodney Bailey said.
Police arrived shortly after the call went out at 9:59 a.m. Monday. Witnesses reportedly saw a man fitting Shedrick's description exit the woods shortly after they heard the shots. He then got into a beat up black Ford Focus with a taped up rear passenger window and fled the area.