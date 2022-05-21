Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain David Thornton has been working closely with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office as they collect supplies to send to Ukrainian police.
Thornton became involved with the fellow department after he met Forsyth Chaplain Aleks Gerasimov, who is from Ukraine. Gerasimov had attended a special chaplain training day in March, where he talked about his community and his concern for his home country. Before the war broke out, Gerasimov and his department made contact with several Ukrainian police departments.
“We had prayer with him and started talking about stuff we can do,” Thornton said.
The Forsyth chaplain has already made three trips to Ukraine with supplies for police, including tactical vests, wool blankets and 5.11 tactical pants.
Over the past three weeks, Thornton has reached out to various local law enforcement agencies to collect more supplies for Gerasimov to take with him on his upcoming trip.
So far, Thornton has collected 42 tactical vests, 100 pairs of 5.11 tactical pants and 100 wool blankets.
The chaplain is still collecting donations, but he can only collect items that law enforcement can use, such as the items above.
However, he is accepting money to buy more wool blankets for the Ukrainian law enforcement.
Those interested in donating can send money via RomeGaCares’ Square Account or send money to P.O. Box 754 Armuchee, 30105. You can designate the check to Ukrainian law enforcement.