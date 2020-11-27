As the county moves out of the 2020 election and goes into the U.S. Senate runoff on Jan. 5, followed by city elections in 2021, the Floyd County Board of Elections will be dealing with some changes.
For now, the elections board has decided to wait until after the U.S. Senate runoff to make a decision about the chief elections clerk role.
Since the termination of Chief Elections Clerk Robert Brady last week, elections board members haven't made a decision about who will fill that role going forward. In the meantime, Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell will be overseeing the office.
While the board had planned to start working on their decision. However, the recount of the presidential election, called by President Donald Trump, has caused them to put that work on hold.
Another change that will be coming sooner or later will happen at the first of the year.
On Jan. 1, Elections Board Chair Tom Rees will step down from his position and Corey Townsend will become the third person on the board.
However, the board hasn't made a decision as to who will take the place of chair, according to Floyd County Attorney Virginia Harman. The final decision will be made by Floyd County Commissioners once they receive the nomination from the board.
That decision won't leave a lot of time for preparations with upcoming elections on the horizon.
Elections clerk, or elections manager?
County Attorney Virginia Harman spoke to Floyd County Commissioners about a possible path the elections board could take when it comes to hiring a new person.
With the help of state legislators, they could change the system and how they run elections altogether.
Currently, the elections board and chief elections clerk are the ones who oversee the elections process in Floyd County as a whole. This has been a part of state legislation since 1986. The chief elections clerk is also a "general merit employee", according to Harman, meaning they can be hired or fired like any other employee.
However, in nearby counties which have elections superintendents that hiring and firing process works a lot differently. Their roles are significantly more defined and they have a higher pay grade which is over $10,000 higher than the Floyd County Chief Elections Clerk position.
The position of chief elections clerk in Floyd County has a starting salary range of $34,405 to $37,925.
But in surrounding counties the position is treated as more of a supervisory role. In Bartow County the elections director makes an annual above $60,000. Gordon County's election supervisor earns around $55,000 and Polk County's elections director an annual salary of $44,700. It's worth noting that the both population of Gordon and Polk are near half that of Floyd County.
Although there are different election systems, it takes the Georgia General Assembly as a whole to change on the elections system for one county.
Harman said she's not sure which way the board is currently leaning and if they want to change the duties and paygrade of the chief elections clerk. Before the county attorney herself makes a recommendation, she said she would want to research the process nearby counties use.
However, she also said local legislators Rep. Katie Dempsey, Rep. Eddie Lumsden, Rep. Mitchell Scoggins and Sen. Chuck Hufstetler have voiced they will help Floyd County in any way they can.