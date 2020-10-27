The 2020 version of the Rome Floyd Chamber Business Expo will be a virtual expo only this year. The chamber has been planning for possibility of a virtual event for months and Tuesday the decision was made to abandon an attempt for in-person expo at the Forum River Center.
Rome Floyd Chamber Chairman Scott Preston, market president for Synovus Bank, said that consultations with Dr. Gary Voccio from the Department of Public Health and other healthcare officials, made it apparent that the right thing to do at this point was to go virtual.
Chamber leadership had anticipated the possibility for a Virtual EXPO earlier in the year and has been working with Braden Keith of Romega Digital to create virtual vendor booths and make the Expo available to an even broader audience.
“This is an opportunity for the Chamber to offer the best of innovation and technology experience,” said Scott Wheeler, 2020 EXPO Chairman for the Rome Floyd Chamber and owner of The Competitive Edge.
The annual Business Expo kicks off the holiday shopping season as the chamber seeks to raise awareness about the importance of shopping locally, particularly during the holiday season.
"Purchases that are made within the community help sustain jobs, and a portion of every dollar spent stays in the community,” added Jeanne Krueger, president of the chamber.
Please call or email Thomas Kislat, Director of Membership and Entrepreneurial Development Thomas Kislat with questions about this year’s event and how to participate. Kislat can be reached at 706-291-7663 or at www.romega.com.