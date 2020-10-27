The 2020 version of the Rome Floyd Chamber Business Expo, which had been scheduled for November 5, will be a virtual expo only this year. The chamber has been planning for possibility of a virtual event for months and Tuesday the decision was made to abandon an attempt for in-person expo at the Forum River Center.
Rome Floyd Chamber Chairman Scott Preston, market president for Synovus Bank, said that consultations with Dr. Gary Voccio from the Department of Public Health and other healthcare officials, made it apparent that the right thing to do at this point was to go virtual.
Chamber leadership had anticipated the possibility for a Virtual Expo earlier in the year and has been working with Braden Keith of Romega Digital to create virtual vendor booths and make the Expo available to an even broader audience.
“This is an opportunity for the Chamber to offer the best of innovation and technology experience,” said Scott Wheeler, 2020 EXPO Chairman for the Rome Floyd Chamber and owner of The Competitive Edge.
Thomas Kislat, director of membership and entrepreneurial development at the chamber, said around 75-80 companies will be participating in the event this year. That is down from years gone by but Kislat said that a lot of companies which would normally participate still are not doing face-to-face business and were not in a position to be involved at The Forum River Center to begin with.
Kislat also said the loss of the in-person aspect to the expo also means the loss of the Business After Hours social the night prior to the expo which is always one of the largest chamber networking events of the year.
People can log in to the expo through the chamber website at www.romega.com. Each of the virtual booths will have a scheduling where visitors can make arrangements for in-person contact with representatives of the various companies.
The annual Business Expo kicks off the holiday shopping season as the chamber seeks to raise awareness about the importance of shopping locally, particularly during the holiday season.
"Purchases that are made within the community help sustain jobs, and a portion of every dollar spent stays in the community,” added Jeanne Krueger, president of the chamber.
Contact Kislat with questions about this year’s event and how to participate. Kislat can be reached at 706-291-7663 or at www.romega.com.