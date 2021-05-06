Chamber annual meeting highlights small business and new campaign

A Rome Floyd Chamber workforce development and marketing campaign, Rise and Thrive 2025, already has $1.6 million committed of the $2 million goal.
Chamber Board Chair Cassandra Wheeler said the capital campaign is being led by a leadership council of nearly two dozen corporate executives from companies that made early commitment to the campaign. More than three dozen local businesses have invested in the campaign, chamber co-chair Kenna Stock, CEO of Harbin Clinic said.
The Rise and Thrive 2025 will be featured in the Saturday Business section of the Rome News-Tribune.
The 110th annual meeting was held Thursday at State Mutual Stadium. The spread out crowd nearly filled the lower section of seats around both the first and third base lines. Rome Braves General Manager David Cross said he was anxiously awaiting the return of High Class A baseball on May 18.
The marketplace may be forever changed by COVID-19, outgoing chamber board chairman Scott Preston told the crowd. The pandemic has shifted the focus for many Americans toward finding a work/life balance.
"It was abundantly clear how reliant we have become on technology," Preston said. "It has never been more clear the need for a vibrant chamber than it has been in 2020, bring our community partners....together to meet the needs of the business community."
The chamber honored Armuchee Pharmacy, owned by Austin Ratliff, as its Small Business of the Year. The other finalists for the honor this year included heritage Sleep Concepts, Mel & Mimi, Owens Security Solutions, Sweet Frog Premium Frozen Yogurt, The Season Events and West Express.
Romega Digital, owned by Braden Keith, was recognized as the Emerging Small Business of the Year. The other nominees for that honor were Cheeky Baby and Pelican's SnoBalls.
The program was concluded with recognition of the Exceptional Seven Young Professional leaders, Emilia Jackson, a teacher at Pepperell High; Krista Lovering, Ford, Gittings & Kane Jewelers; Ford Knight, Knight's Car Store; Xaivier Ringer, Rome International Muralist/Rome Mural CoLab; Amanda Farrell, Farrell'ls Frame and Design; Leah Mayo, Floyd County District Attorney's office and Strom Mull at Darlington School.