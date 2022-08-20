Charging stations

Electric automobile charging stations were installed in front of the Forum River Center in Rome in late 2020.

 Doug Walker, File

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In