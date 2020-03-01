The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Veterans Service are teaming up next month to honor the state’s Korean War Veterans.
Local veterans with service during the Korean War — June 25, 1950 through July 27, 1953 — will be honored with a ceremony on April 9 at 2:30 p.m. at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, 702 Pleasant Valley Road in Silver Creek.
“It’s a nice thing because Korean veterans were kind of overlooked,” said Terry Simmons, American Legion Post 136 chaplain. “They didn’t get the recognition they should have.”
The event will include the presentation of the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal and certificate.
Any Georgia veteran with service during the Korean War is eligible for the honor. It is also available for veterans who participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation through Dec. 31, 1955. Eligible service includes veterans with service in-country as well as those stationed elsewhere in other capacities.
The program also expands to include veterans who are unable to participate in person, and can also be awarded posthumously.
“Even if they’re deceased, family members can come to the ceremony and receive the certificate so their veteran can still be honored,” Simmons said.
Certificates are personalized with each veteran’s name, rank, branch and dates of service printed over the Georgia state seal with the signature of Gov. Brian Kemp and GDVS Commissioner Mike Roby.
Korean Consulate officials from Atlanta are expected to be in attendance as well as Commissioner Roby, according to April Davenport, one of the event’s organizers.
Interested veterans — or those applying on behalf of a veteran — can mail their name, address, phone, branch of service, last rank and dates of service to the Georgia Department of Veterans Service (c/o Rome Certificates), 2 MLK Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30334. A copy of the veteran’s DD214 should also be included.
Applications can also be made by email to GAVetSvc@vs.state.ga.us, or faxed to 404-656-7006 by Thursday, March 26. For more information about the event, call 404-656-5933.
Local residents are also encouraged to attend and show support for the veterans.
“It’s open to the public,” Simmons said. “We’d like to pack it out if we can.”