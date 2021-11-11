Darlington's Alumni Council President Robert Hortman moderated a panel discussion with four veterans for Veterans Day including (from left) Al Shorey and Robert Hortman a commander in the U.S. Navy as well as (not pictured) JJ Johnson, Bill Kelly and Harry Pierce.
Supporters gathered at Myrtle Hill Cemetery Thursday to honor the country's military veterans.
The Veterans Day ceremony featured a half-size replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Solider, a wreath-laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute. Bill King with the Exchange Club of Rome gave a speech detailing the origins of the unknown solider on the 100th anniversary of the burial.
"In 1921, Congress appropriated money for the tomb to be constructed and determined who the unknown solider would be," King said. "The solider was selected in way where no one knew where body came from."
A group of six individuals visited the four existing American cemeteries in France at the end of World War I and selected four bodies. Roses were placed on the casket of the solider selected to be returned to the U.S.
The casket was taken by train to the U.S.S. Olympia and was rigged to the outside of the ship for the duration of the trip. The ship encountered two hurricanes on the trip home, the second of took place in the Florida panhandle and nearly caused the ship to capsize.
The casket was delivered to Washington D.C. on Nov. 9, 1921 and buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia two days later.
Also mentioned was the Tomb of America's Known Solider, which sits at Myrtle Hill Cemetery.
Rome's Charles W. Graves, who died in France during World War I, is the only solider ever selected to be America's Known Solider. His remains were brought home in 1922, on the Troopship Cambria, which carried the last remains of Americans who died during the war.
Graves’ name was chosen at random from the final manifest of the Cambria and was one of 34 soldiers from Floyd County killed during the war.
Graves' coffin was shipped by train back to Georgia and on April 6, 1922, he was re-interred in the Antioch Cemetery off Callier Springs Road.
The following year, his brother Robert Graves gave permission for the body to be moved to a place of honor in historic Myrtle Hill Cemetery.