The numbers are in and show that Floyd County's population grew by 2.4% over the last decade and the racial makeup of the county changed, albeit slightly.
U.S. Census Bureau reports issued late last week show that Rome and Floyd County added 2,267 residents over the course of the last ten years. The 2020 count was 98,584 as compared to 96,317 a decade earlier.
Floyd County's growth was well below the 15-county Northwest Georgia regional increase of 6.1%. The region grew from 863,217 residents in 2010 to 916,299 residents last year.
"I'm just glad we had some growth," Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel. "I thought we'd be up in the 5% to 6% range, but it is what it is."
Attributing the lack of growth to the housing shortage locally, he said, there are a lot of people who work in Rome and Floyd County that live outside the county.
"We're glad that we're on a trajectory of growth," said Rome Floyd Chamber President Jeanne Krueger. "But we want to grow more."
For some those numbers are difficult to believe.
"I think we've grown a great deal more than that," Floyd County Commission Chair Wright Bagby said.
He cited driving around Rome ten years ago compared to now. The increased traffic on top of new construction is certainly indicative of greater than 2.4% growth, Bagby said.
The fastest growing segments of the population in Floyd County percentage-wise are the Hispanic or Latino population, as defined by the Census, as well as people who identify as two or more races.
The population grew by 27.6%, or 2,479 people, to 11,466 -- or 11.6% of the population in Rome and Floyd County.
People who identify as two or more races locally grew by 300.8% since 2010, according to preliminary Census figures. The two or more race population was reported at 7,211 or 7.3% of the Rome and Floyd County population, up from 1,799 or 1.95 in 2010.
Rome and Floyd County's Black population increased by 3.3% to 14,087. The Asian population increased 2.8% up to 1,289 while residents who identified themselves as American Indian or Alaskan natives increased from 344 in 2010 to 698 in 2020.
The only racial group that declined notably was the White population, which dropped by 6.2% over the decade to 69,485.
Region
Paulding County is the most populous of the 15-county region with 168,861 residents, up 18.5%.
The only other counties that topped 100,000 were Bartow with a population of 108,901, an increase of 8.7%, and Whitfield which reported 102,864 residents, up a scant 0.02%.
Neighboring Gordon and Polk counties saw increases of 4.2% and 3.3% respectively. Gordon County reported 57,544 residents in the new Census while Polk's population checked in at 42,853.
Walker, Chattooga and Dade counties all registered decreases in population over the decade.
Walker County lost 1,102 residents to 67,654, a decline of 1.7%. Chattooga lost 1,050 residents, or 4.1% while Dade County lost 382 residents, a drop of 2.3%.
Neighboring Cherokee County, Alabama also registered a slight decrease of 1,018 residents, or 4% to 24,971 residents.