Local artist and WWII veteran Robert Rakestraw enjoys some cake while celebrating his 100th birthday Wednesday at the Parker Center with the Georgia Mountain Music Club and over 125 friends.
Adam Carey
Robert Rakestraw listens during his 100th birthday celebration as Frank Redwine plays his banjo accompanied by the Georgia Mountain Club's jam band in at the Parker center on Thursday. Rakestraw and his wife Bobbie, ran the Bobbie Roberts School of Dance for years in Rome.
Adam Carey
Robert Rakestraw, wearing a red Marines hat, tells the story of how he heard WWII had ended during his 100th birthday celebrations at the Parker Center. Holding the microphone is Bruce Behner of the Marine Corps League and Rakestraw's great grand-nephew Connor Faile.
Adam Carey
Georgia Mountain Music Club's (From left) Elizabeth Womble, Dee Russell, Greg Richardson and Maureen Dillard play during Robert Rakestraw's 100th birthday celebration Wednesday at the Parker Center.
Adam Carey
Robert Rakestraw dances a little jig during his 100th birthday celebrations at the Parker Center. Playing behind him are Elizabeth Womble, Club President Ken Welchel, Maureen Dillard and Rakestraw's great grand-nephew Connor Faile.
Adam Carey
Guests at Robert Rakestraw's 100th birthday celebration signed a banner with words of congratulations, praise and respect.
Adam Carey
The cake celebrating Robert Rakestraw's 100th birthday Wednesday at the Parker Center.