Between grilling food, playing with family and celebrating the founding of the United States, people are welcome to participate in three events planned around Floyd County for Independence Day.
Once it gets dark, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will start their fireworks show -- sponsored by Redmond Regional Medical Center. Parks and Rec Director Todd Wofford estimates it will be around 9:45 p.m.
Zambelli Fireworks, which is nationally recognized for its stunning displays around the country, created a 20-minute show featuring 2,000 firework shells in different shapes and colors.
Wofford said the best place to watch the fireworks is “wherever you can see the flagpole on Jackson Hill.” He suggested the levee would be a good place.
Ridge Ferry Park will be closed to vehicle traffic this year, but foot traffic will be allowed in the south side of the park. Local radio station Q102 will offer a soundtrack radio broadcast that will time with the fireworks display.
If rain occurs, they will shoot off the fireworks at the next available window, Wofford said.
The parking lot of the Rome Civic Center will be closed due to proximity to Jackson Hill. The trails on Jackson Hill will also be closed.
Parking information for Downtown Rome can be found online at https://downtownromega.us/parking/.
The Rome Braves will offer a great viewing location from the parking lots surrounding State Mutual Stadium for $10 cash per carload. Lots open at 7 p.m. There will be limited concessions available on the front plaza along with a 20% discount to any shoppers in the team store. For more information, go to www.romebraves.com.
When parking, be sure to use public lots, Wofford said.
But starting bright and early at 9 a.m., the 35th annual Cave Spring Parade will start on Alabama Street, led by organizer Christa Jackson in her Statue of Liberty costume. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jackson will be riding in a car instead of walking up to people and getting pictures.
Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade as long as they show up for lineup between 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Walkers will gather in front of Joe Hill’s Lawnmower Shop at the Old Depot on Alabama Street and wheeled vehicles will line up on Perry Farm Road.
The best place to watch the parade will be in the Town Square and along Alabama Street as long as families and groups remain six feet apart from each other. Masks are highly recommended.