Families were lined up and down Alabama Street and Padlock Mountain Road to watch the return of the Cave Spring Fourth of July parade.
While it wasn't cancelled last year, the crowd and parade were a lot smaller than the normal due to the pandemic. However, organizer Christa Jackson said she believes that's what made this year's parade even more spectacular and crowded.
"We reached the halfway point of the parade and the end still hadn't started," Jackson said. "People were just so excited to be back out and celebrate America together."
Jackson's family led the parade riding in a boat on wheels and waving American flags. Jackson made her appearance later, in her traditional Lady Liberty costume. She made her way through downtown Cave Spring hugging people and taking selfies with them the whole way.
This year marks the 37th parade in Cave Spring. It was originally started by Jackson and her family as a way to brighten up a rainy Independence Day. Now the parade has over 500 participants riding in ATVs, vintage cars, decorated trucks, tractors and even horses.
Her son Chris Jackson said this year had more walkers and floats than he has ever seen.
Jonathan Ingram brought his kids for the first time this year. He said he likes the fact that anyone can join the parade and have a good time.
Floyd County Tax Commissioner Kevin Payne watched the parade with his three sons and wife, Mai Lee Payne.
"This has become a tradition of ours; we come out every year," he said.
His young sons said their favorite parts were catching the candy and watching the "cool cars" drive by.
At the end of the parade, some of the crowd dispersed. But most of the people walked up the street to Cave Spring United Methodist Church for homemade ice cream, which included some classic flavors like vanilla and Rocky Road, but also cherry, blueberry and almond.