Floyd County Board of Education Chairman Tony Daniel joined members of the Rome Redevelopment Committee Wednesday to discuss the potential annexation of a number of unincorporated islands within Rome's city limits.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson used an annexation calculator to examine the financial impact of more than half a dozen parcels in the Celanese/Riverside community with fair market values ranging from $57,000 to $127,000.
In each case, considering taxes alone, annexation would result in a higher tax bill for the owners. But when utilities and other services -- such as garbage pick up, water and sewer bills and street light assessments -- are included, property owners could save money by being annexed into the city.
The bottom line bill for property owners will vary from parcel to parcel based on numerous factors, including tax exemptions, Eidson said.
"We need to quit talking, and figure out an answer to what we do," said Rome City Commissioner Jim Bojo.
Daniel explained that any annexation by the city would impact both the funding county schools receive based on enrollment numbers and their property tax revenue.
"We need every dollar we can get," Daniel said.
He said the county system could lose as much as $800,000 annually if the city were to move forward with annexations in the Celanese, Honeysuckle Ridge and Horseleg Estates areas.
"We care about the impact on your schools," said Commissioner Wendy Davis, who chairs the committee.
The majority of the session focused solely on the Celanese neighborhood, which involves a total of 468 properties.
The tax value alone on those parcels would be approximately $562,000.
"Is this worth the effort and the ill will?" Bojo asked.
City Manager Sammy Rich said that is the policy decision that commissioners would ultimately have to answer.
Commissioner Bonny Askew reminded the panel that city officials have been dealing with the annexation issue for close to 40 years.
Davis asked Eidson to have a similar presentation ready for the full city commission during a caucus on Dec. 14.
She also suggested that the city reach out to property owners in Celanese to have their specific properties analyzed and then schedule a public meeting for the entire community early in January.