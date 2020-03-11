When the administrator of the long-term senior care facility PruittHealth-Rome realized COVID-19 was beginning to hit the United States, he knew it was more important than ever to protect his 89 elderly residents and the staff caring for them.
"We're doing everything we can right now in light of how fast the virus is spreading. We're even taking the temperatures of all visitors, staff and residents -- even though it's not really required yet," Lemarr Gass said Wednesday.
"Everything's very fluid right now. We might have to go to full-on restrictions at some point, but I'm not sure what that would look like at this point other than not allowing visitors."
As of Wednesday afternoon, no one at PruittHealth has shown signs of infection.
It was such a facility in Kirkland, Washington, that reported the first fatalities from the coronavirus in this country -- less than three weeks ago, after an infected visitor brought in the new respiratory illness that originated in China.
Since then, 24 people in the Seattle area have died from COVID-19 -- the majority of whom lived at the Life Care Center of Kirkland.
The elderly and those already living precariously with underlying health issues such as cancer, diabetes, chronic lung illnesses and heart disease are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At PruittHealth, off Three Mile Road near Mount Berry Mall, Gass is limiting visiting hours to four hours per day and giving all visitors a CDC questionnaire to assess their health once they enter through the code-locked lobby door.
"If anybody is showing signs or symptoms of the virus, we will not allow them access," Gass said.
At some point, he said, they may have to set up a way friends and family members can visit loved ones remotely through Skype or FaceTime.
If staff show signs of illness, they will be asked to stay home and will have the option of using company-provided personal time off, Gass said.
He said that in addition to staff being scanned on a regular basis for symptoms, they are using universal hand-washing guidelines or using alcohol-based gel continually.
They also are being kept updated on the latest COVID-19 developments and best practices, he said.
"They're going through a lot of supplies," Gass said. "All we can do is continue on and do due diligence with infection control."
For those in the high-risk category still living at home, the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health recommend:
* Stocking up on supplies and medications in case an outbreak requires staying home;
* Keeping a distance of at least three feet from others, especially those who appear sick;
* Avoiding crowds as much as possible;
* Washing hands often for at least 20 seconds (including the backs of hands);
* Avoiding touching the face with unwashed hands; and
* Avoiding touching elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, etc.
Gass said he thinks it's only a matter of time before there's a community-wide COVID-19 outbreak in Rome.
"In a perfect world, God would just say 'Enough of this,' but we don't live in a perfect world," he said. "As things change, we will change, also."