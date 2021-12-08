Through the end of the month, the Centers of Disease Control Forecasting Center is predicting the COVID-19 numbers will remain stable and low for the remainder of December.
The CDC has 24 forecasting centers throughout the United States, including one at the Georgia Institute of Technology, that uses different data to base their forecasts on. They look at what's happened in the past for certain communities, vaccination rates, non-pharmaceutical measures people use, etc., to determine the likelihood of spikes.
Northwest Georgia Regional Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio said the forecasts have been accurate so far this year.
"For most of Northwest Georgia and the 10 counties, we're going to remain relatively stable in our numbers," Voccio said. "Floyd County is going to be averaging on a flat case number of about 75 cases over a two week period of time."
Currently, Floyd County remains at approximately a 6% positivity rate. Positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for COVID-19 during a given period of time and public health officials use the rate to determine whether or not there is a significant spread of the virus in an area. Below 5% is the preferable goal.
Around this time last year, the positivity rate was three to four times the current rate and case numbers were sky high.
"We're not seeing the spikes like we did last Christmas, we're not even near those numbers now," Voccio said.
Voccio and other public health officials agree that the vaccine has been the key for this stability and keeping case numbers low. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Georgia DPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard reported 46% of Floyd County residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 43% are fully vaccinated.
For Georgia as a whole, 59% of people have received one dose and 52% of residents have been fully vaccinated.
Public health experts are still studying the Omicron variant, but the case numbers are still very small. Voccio said right now, the variant doesn't appear quite as deadly as the previous variants, but it's still highly transmissible.
For now, Voccio recommends anyone over the age of 18 to go and get a COVID booster shot to help fight against the new variant. He also advises people to continue wearing masks when out in public to help combat COVID-19 spread and the flu virus circulating right now.
So far, the region has only had a handful of flu hospitalizations so far this year, but that could change depending on how fast it spreads.
"People definitely need to get a flu vaccine as well as a COVID vaccine if they already haven't," Voccio said.
The public health director said it's safe to get both vaccines at the same time as long as they're in different arms. He also said that they're not mixing the flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine in the same shot, as some rumors imply.
To schedule a vaccine, you can contact the Floyd County Health Department at 706-295-6652 or visit the health department at 16 E 12th St.