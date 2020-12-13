About a third of Floyd County adults are dealing with high blood pressure, high cholestrol or obesity and close to 40% have reported trouble getting enough sleep.
The information comes from a new community health tool launched by the Centers for Disease Control that Prevention provides neighborhood-level data on the prevelence of chronic diseases and other health risks.
PLACES -- Population Level Analysis and Community Estimates -- is an expansion of the 500 Cities Project started in 2016.
CDC Director Robert Redfield called it "a game changer," noting that many Americans have conditions such as respiratory diseases, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
The information can help local and state health departments and community organizations decide where best to target resources to address these health challenges.
“As our nation faces an unprecedented health crisis, it is more important than ever to have health information at the local level to help inform decision making," Redfield said in the announcement last week. "For the first time, we have a wide variety of health data for all smaller cities and rural areas.”
The tool can be used to compare the data for up to three communities at a time with the data for the United States as a whole.
Adults in Polk and Gordon counties, for example, report sleeping less than the optimum seven hours a night in similar rates to adults in Floyd. In the U.S. as a whole, sleep problems affect a slightly lower 36% of the population.
Respiratory diseases affect close to 10% of residents over 18 in Floyd, Polk and Gordon counties, compared to about 6% of the overall U.S. population of adults.
On the bright side, a higher percentage of older women in the three local counties are up to date on a core set of clinical preventive services: flu shot, PPV shot, colorectal cancer screening and mammogram.
On the down side, about a third of older U.S. men are up to date on their preventative care compared to about a quarter in Floyd, Polk and Gordon.
The project is a partnership between the CDC, the CDC Foundation, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
PLACES provides data estimates for 27 health measures for four U.S. geographic levels: counties, incorporated and census-designated places, census tracts, and zip codes. The chronic disease measures focus on health outcomes, unhealthy behaviors, and prevention practices that have a substantial impact on people’s health.
“PLACES data will arm communities of all sizes with data that allows them to explore the interplay between where you live and the social factors that can help create fair and just opportunities for health and wellbeing," said Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.