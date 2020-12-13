Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain, some heavy early. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.