The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has formally issued an advisory recommending that Americans defer all cruise travel worldwide.
The growth in the number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the response from the cruise industry, according to one local travel agent.
Jo'El Lapp, who owns Travel by Jon and Jo'El at 231B Broad St., said that industry leaders are doing their best to accommodate clients during a very challenging time.
One of her suppliers, See Italy Travel, is allowing people to reschedule trips all the way out to the end of 2021 without any rebooking fees.
Lapp said she feels terrible for employees in the industry and people who count on tourism in countries around the world.
"There are something like 320 ships at sea every day," she said. Some of the ships carry in excess of 3,000 passengers and have hundred and hundreds of employees.
"This is bad, really bad," Lapp said.
But how long it's going to last remains to be seen. Lapp said she has some people going to Italy in September but those clients have not yet expressed any concerns about the tip.
"It's like anything. This too will pass. Wait until there is a reason to worry," Lapp said.
Lori Dover, agent at Magical Travel & Events in Central Plaza, said that -- up until Monday -- she had been getting calls with lots of questions about the potential impact of COVID-19 on future cruises.
After the CDC advisory, she said that all she's been doing is dealing with people who were either cancelling or rebooking cruises. Most of the cruise lines are offering clients an opportunity to cancel sailings through May with the offer of a future cruise credit.
The CDC advisory states older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for person-to-person spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Long plane trips, such as those that might carry travelers to overseas ports, also should be avoided for the time being.
A lot of Dover's clients are purchasing travel insurance, but insurance doesn't cover a cancellation because of the fear of the virus.
"It would cover if your cruise cancelled on you, but otherwise it has to be for a legit reason if you cancel. If the cruise cancels, the cruise line is going to give you something for it," Dover said.
Some companies offer cancellation-for-any-reason policies, said Brenda Bowen, owner of Brenda Bowen Travel. While those are typically a little more expensive, it's easier to deal with a $200 or $300 expense as opposed to losing several thousand dollars.
"It all depends on the company you're dealing with," Bowen said. "You can cancel the day before if you decide to."